ADVISORY EU-INTERIOR/ARRIVALS

EU home affairs ministers arrive for a meeting in Brussels

Start: 08 Dec 2022 07:25 GMT

End: 08 Dec 2022 09:10 GMT

BRUSSELS - EU home affairs ministers arrive for a meeting to discuss the full application of the Schengen acquis in Bulgaria, Croatia and Romania and will look at the overall state of the Schengen area. They will also exchange views on the external dimension of migration and the situation along the main migratory routes, as well as on the home affairs aspects of Russia's aggression against Ukraine.

SCHEDULE:

0730GMT arrivals

0900GMT meeting begins

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: EUROPEAN UNION

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Belgium

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: VARIOUS EUROPEAN LANGUAGES

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com