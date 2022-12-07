ADVISORY EU-INTERIOR/ARRIVALS

EU home affairs ministers arrive for a meeting in Brussels
Start: 08 Dec 2022 07:25 GMT
End: 08 Dec 2022 09:10 GMT
BRUSSELS - EU home affairs ministers arrive for a meeting to discuss the full application of the Schengen acquis in Bulgaria, Croatia and Romania and will look at the overall state of the Schengen area. They will also exchange views on the external dimension of migration and the situation along the main migratory routes, as well as on the home affairs aspects of Russia's aggression against Ukraine.
SCHEDULE:
0730GMT arrivals
0900GMT meeting begins
