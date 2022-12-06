NHL Conference Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Boston
|24
|20
|3
|1
|41
|96
|53
|New Jersey
|25
|20
|4
|1
|41
|93
|57
|Toronto
|26
|15
|5
|6
|36
|79
|66
|Carolina
|25
|14
|6
|5
|33
|74
|69
|N.Y. Islanders
|26
|16
|10
|0
|32
|82
|66
|Tampa Bay
|24
|15
|8
|1
|31
|84
|75
|Pittsburgh
|25
|13
|8
|4
|30
|89
|78
|Detroit
|24
|12
|7
|5
|29
|77
|76
|N.Y. Rangers
|27
|12
|10
|5
|29
|82
|80
|Florida
|25
|12
|9
|4
|28
|88
|83
|Washington
|27
|11
|12
|4
|26
|74
|85
|Montreal
|24
|12
|11
|1
|25
|70
|83
|Buffalo
|25
|11
|13
|1
|23
|96
|92
|Philadelphia
|26
|9
|12
|5
|23
|64
|85
|Ottawa
|24
|10
|13
|1
|21
|75
|78
|Columbus
|23
|8
|13
|2
|18
|66
|92
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Vegas
|27
|19
|7
|1
|39
|94
|71
|Seattle
|24
|15
|6
|3
|33
|88
|75
|Dallas
|25
|14
|6
|5
|33
|98
|72
|Winnipeg
|23
|15
|7
|1
|31
|74
|59
|Los Angeles
|27
|13
|10
|4
|30
|92
|97
|Minnesota
|24
|13
|9
|2
|28
|78
|74
|Edmonton
|26
|14
|12
|0
|28
|89
|93
|Colorado
|23
|13
|9
|1
|27
|78
|66
|Calgary
|25
|12
|10
|3
|27
|76
|76
|Nashville
|23
|12
|9
|2
|26
|63
|70
|Vancouver
|25
|10
|12
|3
|23
|84
|95
|St. Louis
|25
|11
|14
|0
|22
|73
|96
|San Jose
|28
|8
|16
|4
|20
|82
|103
|Arizona
|23
|7
|12
|4
|18
|61
|81
|Chicago
|24
|7
|13
|4
|18
|61
|88
|Anaheim
|26
|6
|17
|3
|15
|65
|111
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Sunday's Games
Winnipeg 5, Anaheim 2
Minnesota 6, Dallas 5, SO
Detroit 4, Columbus 2
Buffalo 6, San Jose 3
N.Y. Islanders 3, Chicago 0
Monday's Games
Philadelphia 5, Colorado 3
N.Y. Rangers 6, St. Louis 4
Vegas 4, Boston 3, SO
Washington 3, Edmonton 2
Calgary 3, Arizona 2
Montreal at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Chicago at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Florida at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Toronto at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Carolina at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Montreal at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Washington at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Calgary, 8 p.m.
Boston at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Arizona at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Vancouver at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Los Angeles at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Ottawa at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.