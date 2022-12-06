COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 6 de Diciembre de 2022
NHL Conference Glance

6 de Diciembre de 2022

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 24 20 3 1 41 96 53
New Jersey 25 20 4 1 41 93 57
Toronto 26 15 5 6 36 79 66
Carolina 25 14 6 5 33 74 69
N.Y. Islanders 26 16 10 0 32 82 66
Tampa Bay 24 15 8 1 31 84 75
Pittsburgh 25 13 8 4 30 89 78
Detroit 24 12 7 5 29 77 76
N.Y. Rangers 27 12 10 5 29 82 80
Florida 25 12 9 4 28 88 83
Washington 27 11 12 4 26 74 85
Montreal 24 12 11 1 25 70 83
Buffalo 25 11 13 1 23 96 92
Philadelphia 26 9 12 5 23 64 85
Ottawa 24 10 13 1 21 75 78
Columbus 23 8 13 2 18 66 92

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 27 19 7 1 39 94 71
Seattle 24 15 6 3 33 88 75
Dallas 25 14 6 5 33 98 72
Winnipeg 23 15 7 1 31 74 59
Los Angeles 27 13 10 4 30 92 97
Minnesota 24 13 9 2 28 78 74
Edmonton 26 14 12 0 28 89 93
Colorado 23 13 9 1 27 78 66
Calgary 25 12 10 3 27 76 76
Nashville 23 12 9 2 26 63 70
Vancouver 25 10 12 3 23 84 95
St. Louis 25 11 14 0 22 73 96
San Jose 28 8 16 4 20 82 103
Arizona 23 7 12 4 18 61 81
Chicago 24 7 13 4 18 61 88
Anaheim 26 6 17 3 15 65 111

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Winnipeg 5, Anaheim 2

Minnesota 6, Dallas 5, SO

Detroit 4, Columbus 2

Buffalo 6, San Jose 3

N.Y. Islanders 3, Chicago 0

Monday's Games

Philadelphia 5, Colorado 3

N.Y. Rangers 6, St. Louis 4

Vegas 4, Boston 3, SO

Washington 3, Edmonton 2

Calgary 3, Arizona 2

Montreal at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Chicago at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Florida at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Carolina at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Montreal at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Washington at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Boston at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Los Angeles at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Ottawa at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

