COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 6 de Diciembre de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

NFL Glance

6 de Diciembre de 2022

All Times EST

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 9 3 0 .750 333 209
Miami 8 4 0 .667 299 289
N.Y. Jets 7 5 0 .583 252 223
New England 6 6 0 .500 249 226

South

W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 7 5 0 .583 219 240
Indianapolis 4 8 1 .346 209 298
Jacksonville 4 8 0 .333 258 272
e-Houston 1 10 1 .125 188 287

North

W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 8 4 0 .667 285 236
Cincinnati 8 4 0 .667 312 255
Cleveland 5 7 0 .417 290 300
Pittsburgh 5 7 0 .417 213 277

West

W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 9 3 0 .750 350 270
L.A. Chargers 6 6 0 .500 272 309
Las Vegas 5 7 0 .417 292 296
Denver 3 9 0 .250 166 204

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA
Philadelphia 11 1 0 .917 338 226
Dallas 9 3 0 .750 333 206
N.Y. Giants 7 4 1 .625 245 252
Washington 7 5 1 .577 253 256

South

W L T Pct PF PA
Tampa Bay 6 6 0 .500 217 219
Atlanta 5 8 0 .385 288 312
Carolina 4 8 0 .333 230 266
New Orleans 4 9 0 .308 265 297

North

W L T Pct PF PA
Minnesota 10 2 0 .833 289 279
Detroit 5 7 0 .417 315 324
Green Bay 5 8 0 .385 263 302
e-Chicago 3 10 0 .231 270 333

West

W L T Pct PF PA
San Francisco 8 4 0 .667 282 190
Seattle 7 5 0 .583 318 304
Arizona 4 8 0 .333 264 321
L.A. Rams 3 9 0 .250 201 280

e-Eliminated from playoffs

___

Thursday's Games

Buffalo 24, New England 10

Sunday's Games

Baltimore 10, Denver 9

Cleveland 27, Houston 14

Detroit 40, Jacksonville 14

Green Bay 28, Chicago 19

Minnesota 27, N.Y. Jets 22

Philadelphia 35, Tennessee 10

Pittsburgh 19, Atlanta 16

Washington 20, N.Y. Giants 20, OT

San Francisco 33, Miami 17

Seattle 27, L.A. Rams 23

Cincinnati 27, Kansas City 24

Las Vegas 27, L.A. Chargers 20

Dallas 54, Indianapolis 19

Open: Arizona, Carolina

Monday's Games

Tampa Bay 17, New Orleans 16

Thursday, Dec. 8

Las Vegas at L.A. Rams, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 11

Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Houston at Dallas, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Kansas City at Denver, 4:05 p.m.

Carolina at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Tampa Bay at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Chargers, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Indianapolis, Atlanta, Chicago, Green Bay, New Orleans, Washington

Monday, Dec. 12

New England at Arizona, 8:15 p.m.

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

SportsAP

DEPORTES

Las ocasiones en que la Selección Mexicana se agrandó contra potencias en los mundiales

Las ocasiones en que la Selección Mexicana se agrandó contra potencias en los mundiales

Timothy Weah: de ser hijo de un ganador del Balón de Oro a convertirse en el rostro del nuevo equipo de EEUU

Entre goles y tiros: la provincia más violenta de Ecuador es la cuna de Enner Valencia

Djokovic venció a Casper Ruud y se quedó con el Masters de tenis: el récord de Federer que igualó y los millones de dólares que embolsó

Partidos Grupo B del Mundial Qatar 2022: Horarios y canales para ver en Perú

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Murió Kirstie Alley, actriz de “Mira quién habla”

Murió Kirstie Alley, actriz de “Mira quién habla”

Las 10 películas de HBO Max en Argentina para engancharse este día

Ricky Martin abrió la expectativa de que sea parte del Festival de Viña del Mar 2023

Series para maratonear hoy disponibles en Netflix Argentina

¿Se terminó “Élite” para Manu Ríos?: el actor español ha dado la respuesta final

TENDENCIAS

Resiliencia: cómo reaccionar ante aquello que no podemos resolver

Resiliencia: cómo reaccionar ante aquello que no podemos resolver

Cáncer bucal: cuál es la importancia de la consulta periódica y la autorevisión para un diagnóstico precoz

Aire acondicionado: cómo evitar enfermedades respiratorias por su uso prolongado

COVID-19: por qué los expertos no recomiendan esperar a las vacunas bivalentes a la hora de buscar las dosis de refuerzo

La primera pick-up propulsada por hidrógeno ya está en camino

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

El poeta salvadoreño Jorge Galán fue premiado en la Feria Internacional del Libro de Guadalajara por “Equinoccio”

El poeta salvadoreño Jorge Galán fue premiado en la Feria Internacional del Libro de Guadalajara por “Equinoccio”

Humberto Zurita contó por qué ocultó su romance con Stephanie Salas

Kenia López calificó como corrupción el proyecto de Dos Bocas

Para aprender a disfrutar todo el espectro de la música: “Calla y escucha”

Alejandro Salas advirtió que la vacancia presidencial no va a prosperar: “Debe primar la democracia”