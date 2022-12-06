McLaughlin y Duplantis se estrenan como Atletas Mundiales del Año

Madrid, 6 dic. La estadounidense Sydney McLaughlin y el sueco Armand Duplantis, campeones y plusmarquistas mundiales de 400 m vallas y pértiga, respectivamente, inscribieron por primera vez su nombre en el historial de Atletas Mundiales del Año, trofeo que concede World Athletics.
- Historial del los Atletas Mundiales del Año:
1988 Carl Lewis (USA) Florence Griffith-Joyner (USA)
1989 Roger Kingdom (USA) Ana Fidelia Quirot (CUB)
1990 Steve Backley (GBR) Merlene Ottey (JAM)
1991 Carl Lewis (USA) Katrin Krabbe (GER)
1992 Kevin Young (USA) Heike Henkel (GER)
1993 Colin Jackson (GBR) Sally Gunnell (GBR)
1994 Noureddine Morceli (ALG) Jackie Joyner-Kersee (USA)
1995 Jonathan Edwards (GBR) Gwen Torrence (USA)
1996 Michael Johnson (USA) Svetlana Masterkova (RUS)
1997 Wilson Kipketer (DEN) Marion Jones (USA)
1998 Haile Gebrselassie (ETH) Marion Jones (USA)
1999 Michael Johnson (USA) Gabriela Szabo (ROM)
2000 Jan Zelezny (CZE)
2001 Hicham El Guerrouj (MAR) Stacy Dragila (USA)
2002 Hicham El Guerrouj (MAR) Paula Radcliffe (GBR)
2003 Hicham El Guerrouj (MAR) Hestrie Cloete(RSA)
2004 Kenenisa Bekele (ETH) Yelena Isinbayeva (RUS)
2005 Kenenisa Bekele (ETH) Yelena Isinbayeva (RUS)
2006 Asafa Powell (JAM) Sanya Richards (USA)
2007 Tyson Gay (USA) Meseret Defar (ETH)
2008 Usain Bolt (JAM) Yelena Isinbayeva (RUS)
2009 Usain Bolt (JAM) Sanya Richards (USA)
2010 David Rudisha (KEN) Blanka Vlasic (CRO)
2011 Usain Bolt (JAM) Sally Pearson (AUS)
2012 Usain Bolt (JAM) Allyson Felix (USA)
2013 Usain Bolt (JAM) Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (JAM)
2014 Renaud Lavillenie (FRA) Valerie Adams (NZL)
2015 Ashton Eaton (USA) Genzebe Dibaba (ETH)
2016 Usain Bolt (JAM) Almaz Ayana (ETH)
2017 Mutaz Essah Barshim (CAT) Nafissatou Thiam (BEL)
2018 Eliud Kipchoge (KEN) Caterine Ibargüen (COL)
2019 Eliud Kipchoge (KEN) Dalilah Muhammad (USA)
2020 Armand Duplantis (SWE) Yulimar Rojas (VEN)
2021 Karsten Warholm (NOR) Elaine Thompson-Herah (JAM)
2022 Sydney McLaughlin (USA) Armand Duplantis (SWE)
EFE
jad