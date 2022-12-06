COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 7 de Diciembre de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

AHL Glance

7 de Diciembre de 2022

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Providence 22 14 3 3 2 33 68 57
Hershey 22 15 5 2 0 32 62 51
Bridgeport 21 13 4 4 0 30 79 64
Charlotte 22 12 7 2 1 27 68 69
WB/Scranton 20 11 6 1 2 25 59 50
Lehigh Valley 19 9 8 1 1 20 54 59
Springfield 22 8 10 0 4 20 62 66
Hartford 19 5 9 1 4 15 44 64

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toronto 21 13 7 1 0 27 70 65
Rochester 20 11 7 1 1 24 67 68
Cleveland 19 10 6 1 2 23 75 74
Syracuse 20 8 8 2 2 20 77 77
Belleville 21 9 11 1 0 19 75 85
Utica 18 7 7 3 1 18 51 55
Laval 23 7 13 3 0 17 75 94

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Milwaukee 20 14 6 0 0 28 78 58
Texas 22 11 7 2 2 26 77 65
Manitoba 18 10 5 2 1 23 59 53
Rockford 19 11 7 0 1 23 76 65
Iowa 20 9 7 2 2 22 62 62
Grand Rapids 20 8 11 1 0 17 59 83
Chicago 18 6 10 2 0 14 48 71

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Colorado 22 15 6 1 0 31 66 52
Calgary 20 13 6 1 0 27 83 56
Ontario 19 12 6 0 1 25 60 47
San Jose 22 12 9 0 1 25 62 64
Coachella Valley 17 11 4 2 0 24 59 49
Abbotsford 20 11 7 1 1 24 70 71
Tucson 19 10 7 2 0 22 59 61
Bakersfield 21 8 12 1 0 17 58 69
Henderson 22 6 15 0 1 13 54 70
San Diego 22 6 16 0 0 12 57 79

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Colorado 2, Bakersfield 1

Hershey 4, Charlotte 2

Wednesday's Games

Belleville at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Henderson at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Belleville at Laval, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Utica at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Texas, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Ontario at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Henderson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Coachella Valley at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Manitoba at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

San Diego at Calgary, 10 p.m.

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

SportsAP

DEPORTES

Las ocasiones en que la Selección Mexicana se agrandó contra potencias en los mundiales

Las ocasiones en que la Selección Mexicana se agrandó contra potencias en los mundiales

Timothy Weah: de ser hijo de un ganador del Balón de Oro a convertirse en el rostro del nuevo equipo de EEUU

Entre goles y tiros: la provincia más violenta de Ecuador es la cuna de Enner Valencia

Djokovic venció a Casper Ruud y se quedó con el Masters de tenis: el récord de Federer que igualó y los millones de dólares que embolsó

Partidos Grupo B del Mundial Qatar 2022: Horarios y canales para ver en Perú

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Kenan y Kel se reencontraron después de más de dos décadas en los People’s Choice Awards

Kenan y Kel se reencontraron después de más de dos décadas en los People’s Choice Awards

Por qué Ryan Reynolds le pidió perdón a su esposa antes de los People’s Choice Awards

Robert Downey Jr. relató cómo su padre lo indujo a iniciarse en las drogas a los 6 años

Estas son las series de Netflix que atraen al público de Argentina

Ashton Kutcher lloró al recordar el momento en el que su hermano gemelo con parálisis cerebral casi pierde la vida

TENDENCIAS

Para combatir la anemia y mejorar la circulación: qué otros usos medicinales tiene la ortiga

Para combatir la anemia y mejorar la circulación: qué otros usos medicinales tiene la ortiga

Un Papá Noel distinto: traje gris, barba recortada y un auto especial para repartir regalos

Leucoplasia: causas, síntomas, diagnóstico y tratamiento

Disparidad y ausencia de reglas claras: cuáles son los protocolos COVID que aún rigen en el mundo

En imágenes: las últimas fotos de la Luna tomadas por la Nasa

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Víctimas de las FARC críticas del acuerdo de paz denuncian amenazas en su contra

Víctimas de las FARC críticas del acuerdo de paz denuncian amenazas en su contra

Final de La Voz Kids EN VIVO: Sigue el minuto a minuto de la última gala de la competencia de canto

Futuro del Canal del Dique se definirá el miércoles 7 de diciembre

Fichajes Liga 1: Juan Cruz Randazzo es nuevo jugador de UTC

Siete dictámenes de proyectos del Plan Impulso Perú fueron aprobados por Comisión de Presupuesto del Congreso