Martes 6 de Diciembre de 2022
Agencias

ADVISORY -- FLASH -- 4682-INDONESIA-LAW/

Por

REUTERS

y

DEC 06

6 de Diciembre de 2022

Indonesia ratifies laws that ban sex outside marriage

JAKARTA, INDONESIA - Indonesia's parliament on Tuesday approved a criminal code that bans sex outside marriage with a punishment of up to one year in jail, part of a raft of legal changes that critics say undermine civil liberties in the world's third-largest democracy.

Reuters

El Parlamento de Indonesia prohibió el sexo extramatrimonial y la convivencia de parejas no casadas

El Parlamento de Indonesia prohibió el sexo extramatrimonial y la convivencia de parejas no casadas

