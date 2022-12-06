ADVISORY -- FLASH -- 4682-INDONESIA-LAW/

Indonesia ratifies laws that ban sex outside marriage

06 Dec 2022

End: 06 Dec 2022 05:19 GMT

JAKARTA, INDONESIA - Indonesia's parliament on Tuesday approved a criminal code that bans sex outside marriage with a punishment of up to one year in jail, part of a raft of legal changes that critics say undermine civil liberties in the world's third-largest democracy.

