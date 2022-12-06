COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 6 de Diciembre de 2022
Agencias

ADVISORY EU-SUMMIT/BALKANS

Por

REUTERS

y

DEC 06

6 de Diciembre de 2022

EU summit with Western Balkans in Albania

Start: 06 Dec 2022 10:50 GMT

End: 06 Dec 2022 11:47 GMT

TIRANA, ALBANIA - Plenary session with officials during the EU-Western Balkans Summit

SCHEDULE:

0830GMT Arrivals of the officials at the EU-Western Balkans Summit

1048GMT Roundtable meeting

FOLLOWED BY Family photo

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: EUROPEAN UNION

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Albania

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ORIGINAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

