Martes 6 de Diciembre de 2022
Agencias

ADVISORY BRITAIN-ROYALS/HARRY-MEGHAN

Por

REUTERS

y

DEC 06

6 de Diciembre de 2022

Duke and Duchess of Sussex walk red carpet for NY gala

Start: 06 Dec 2022 23:01 GMT

End: 06 Dec 2022 23:55 GMT

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Meghan, are expected to attend the Ripple of Hope Award Gala in New York. (Live coverage of red carpet arrivals.)

---

SCHEDULE:

2300GMT - Red carpet arrivals begin

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: none

DIGITAL: none

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Arts / Culture / Entertainment

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

