Lunes 5 de Diciembre de 2022
ADVISORY USA-ELECTION/GEORGIA

REUTERS

DEC 05

5 de Diciembre de 2022

Exterior of voting center in Atlanta, Georgia

Start: 06 Dec 2022 13:30 GMT

End: 06 Dec 2022 14:30 GMT

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - Exterior of voting center in Atlanta, Georgia as U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker face off in run-off election for Georgia Senate seat.

SCHEDULE:

1200GMT (6/12) - Polls open

0000GMT (7/12) - Polls close

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Access all

DIGITAL: Access all

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

