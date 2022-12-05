ADVISORY SOCCER-WORLDCUP-POR-SWI/STADIUM

Fans arrive to watch Portugal play Switzerland
Start: 06 Dec 2022 16:45 GMT
End: 06 Dec 2022 19:15 GMT
LUSAIL, QATAR - Supporters arrive at the Lusail Stadium to watch the World Cup last-16 match between Portugal and Switzerland.
SCHEDULE:
1900MT - Kickoff
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: Access all / Music played outside the venue not cleared for use. Please check with the applicable collecting society or relevant rights holders in your territory regarding clearance of any sound recordings
DIGITAL: Access all / Music played outside the venue not cleared for use. Please check with the applicable collecting society or relevant rights holders in your territory regarding clearance of any sound recordings
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Qatar
Topic: Sports
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com