COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 5 de Diciembre de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY SOCCER-WORLDCUP-MAR-ESP/STADIUM

Por

REUTERS

y

DEC 05

5 de Diciembre de 2022

Fans arrive to watch Morocco play Spain

Start: 06 Dec 2022 12:45 GMT

End: 06 Dec 2022 15:15 GMT

AL RAYYAN, QATAR - Supporters arrive at the Education City Stadium to watch the World Cup last-16 match between Morocco and Spain.

SCHEDULE:

1500GMT - Kickoff

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Access all / Music played outside the venue not cleared for use. Please check with the applicable collecting society or relevant rights holders in your territory regarding clearance of any sound recordings

DIGITAL: Access all / Music played outside the venue not cleared for use. Please check with the applicable collecting society or relevant rights holders in your territory regarding clearance of any sound recordings

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Qatar

Topic: Sports

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Las ocasiones en que la Selección Mexicana se agrandó contra potencias en los mundiales

Las ocasiones en que la Selección Mexicana se agrandó contra potencias en los mundiales

Timothy Weah: de ser hijo de un ganador del Balón de Oro a convertirse en el rostro del nuevo equipo de EEUU

Entre goles y tiros: la provincia más violenta de Ecuador es la cuna de Enner Valencia

Djokovic venció a Casper Ruud y se quedó con el Masters de tenis: el récord de Federer que igualó y los millones de dólares que embolsó

Partidos Grupo B del Mundial Qatar 2022: Horarios y canales para ver en Perú

ENTRETENIMIENTO

¿Se terminó “Élite” para Manu Ríos?: el actor español ha dado la respuesta final

¿Se terminó “Élite” para Manu Ríos?: el actor español ha dado la respuesta final

El nuevo ataque público de Angelina Jolie contra Brad Pitt

Cuál es el podcast más sonado hoy en Spotify Argentina

Youtube en Argentina: la lista de los 10 videos más populares de este día

De las plumas de Sharon Stone a los brillos de Paris Hilton: celebrities en un click

TENDENCIAS

Para qué sirve la cebolla como planta medicinal y cuáles son sus efectos secundarios

Para qué sirve la cebolla como planta medicinal y cuáles son sus efectos secundarios

Crean una nariz electrónica para identificar tumores en la próstata

Mundial Qatar 2022: el primer estadio hecho con contenedores para usarlo en cualquier parte del mundo

Cuál es la planta conocida por su uso para las arritmias cardíacas

Cuáles son las propiedades medicinales del pepino y cómo ayuda a bajar de peso

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Grupo criminal de Sinaloa estaría detrás del intento de fuga en el penal de Cieneguillas: SSP

Grupo criminal de Sinaloa estaría detrás del intento de fuga en el penal de Cieneguillas: SSP

Así funcionará la línea WhatsApp que implementará el Gobierno para adelantar la compra y adjudicación de tierras de la reforma agraria

Así están los futbolistas colombianos en Europa tras el parón por el Mundial Qatar 2022

Congresista Vivian Olivos solicita información al JNE por presunta filiación del presidente de EsSalud al Movadef

Ministra de Salud calificó de “show mediático” la vigilia realizada en el Congreso