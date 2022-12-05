ADVISORY SOCCER-WORLDCUP-BRA-KOR/FANS

Brazilian and South Korean fans gather in fan zones to watch Brazil v S Korea

Start: 05 Dec 2022 18:48 GMT

End: 05 Dec 2022 19:48 GMT

**EDITORS PLEASE NOTE - THIS WILL BE A MIXED SIGNAL OF SOUTH KOREAN (NIGHT) AND BRAZILIAN (DAY) FANZONES**

**Music Not Cleared for Use. Please Check with the Applicable Collecting Society or Relevant Rights Holders in Your Territory Regarding Clearance of Any Sound Recordings**

RIO DE JANEIRO / SEOUL – Soccer fans gather in a Brazilian and South Korean fan zone to watch Brazil play South Korea in the 2022 Qatar World Cup group stage

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Access all

DIGITAL: Access all

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Brazil

Topic: Sports

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com