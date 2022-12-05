ADVISORY INDIA-GERMANY/NEWSER

Indian, German FMs hold joint news conference in Delhi

Start: 05 Dec 2022 08:20 GMT

End: 05 Dec 2022 09:20 GMT

NEW DELHI, INDIA - Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar and German counterpart Annalena Baerbock speak at a news conference after meeting as Baerbock visits the Indian capital.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No use India

DIGITAL: No use India

Source: ANI

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: India

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com