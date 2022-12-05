ADVISORY EU-SUMMIT/BALKANS

Arrivals for EU summit with Western Balkans in Albania
Start: 06 Dec 2022 08:25 GMT
End: 06 Dec 2022 11:00 GMT
TIRANA, ALBANIA - Arrivals, roundtable meeting and family photo of the officials during the EU-Western Balkans Summit
SCHEDULE:
0830GMT Arrivals of the officials at the EU-Western Balkans Summit
1000GMT Roundtable meeting
1045GMT Family photo
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: None
DIGITAL: None
Source: EUROPEAN UNION
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Albania
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL / ORIGINAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com