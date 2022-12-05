COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 5 de Diciembre de 2022
ADVISORY EU-SUMMIT/BALKANS

REUTERS

DEC 05

5 de Diciembre de 2022

Arrivals for EU summit with Western Balkans in Albania

Start: 06 Dec 2022 08:25 GMT

End: 06 Dec 2022 11:00 GMT

TIRANA, ALBANIA - Arrivals, roundtable meeting and family photo of the officials during the EU-Western Balkans Summit

SCHEDULE:

0830GMT Arrivals of the officials at the EU-Western Balkans Summit

1000GMT Roundtable meeting

1045GMT Family photo

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: EUROPEAN UNION

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Albania

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ORIGINAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

