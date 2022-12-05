ADVISORY EU-SUMMIT/BALKANS-NEWSER

News conference at the end of EU-Western Balkans Summit
Start: 06 Dec 2022 13:25 GMT
End: 06 Dec 2022 14:30 GMT
TIRANA, ALBANIA - President of the European Council Charles Michel, President of the European Commission Ursula Von Der Leyen and Prime Minister of Albania Edi Rama gives news conference at the end of EU-Western Balkans Summit.
SCHEDULE:
1330GMT - News conference
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: None
DIGITAL: None
Source: EUROPEAN UNION
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Albania
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL / ORIGINAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com