ADVISORY EU-SUMMIT/BALKANS-NEWSER

News conference at the end of EU-Western Balkans Summit

Start: 06 Dec 2022 13:25 GMT

End: 06 Dec 2022 14:30 GMT

TIRANA, ALBANIA - President of the European Council Charles Michel, President of the European Commission Ursula Von Der Leyen and Prime Minister of Albania Edi Rama gives news conference at the end of EU-Western Balkans Summit.

SCHEDULE:

1330GMT - News conference

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: EUROPEAN UNION

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Albania

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ORIGINAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com