ADVISORY CHINA-JIANG ZEMIN/

China holds memorial service for late leader Jiang Zemin
Start: 06 Dec 2022 01:45 GMT
End: 06 Dec 2022 12:00 GMT
BEIJING, CHINA: China holds a memorial service for late leader Jiang Zemin at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Jiang died in his home city of Shanghai just after noon on Wednesday (November 30), of leukaemia and multiple organ failure, aged 96.
SCHEDULE:
0200GMT - funeral starts
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: No use China
DIGITAL: No use China
Source: CCTV
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: China
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL WITH MANDARIN SPEECH AND ENGLISH TRANSLATION
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com