Domingo 4 de Diciembre de 2022
Agencias

ADVISORY SPACE-EXPLORATION/CHINA-SHENZHOU

Por

REUTERS

y

DEC 04

4 de Diciembre de 2022

Chinese spacecraft Shenzhou-14 returns to Earth

Start: 04 Dec 2022 12:09 GMT

End: 04 Dec 2022 13:09 GMT

DONGFEN, CHINA - According to the China Manned Space Agency, the Shenzhou-14 crew have completed all the assigned tasks and will return to Earth at the Dongfeng Landing site on December 4.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No use China.

DIGITAL: No use China.

Source: CCTV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: China

Topic: Science / Technology

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

