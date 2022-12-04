ADVISORY SPACE-EXPLORATION/CHINA-SHENZHOU

Chinese spacecraft Shenzhou-14 returns to Earth
Start: 04 Dec 2022 12:09 GMT
End: 04 Dec 2022 13:09 GMT
DONGFEN, CHINA - According to the China Manned Space Agency, the Shenzhou-14 crew have completed all the assigned tasks and will return to Earth at the Dongfeng Landing site on December 4.
