ADVISORY SPACE-EXPLORATION/CHINA-SHENZHOU

Chinese spacecraft Shenzhou-14 returns to Earth

Start: 04 Dec 2022 12:09 GMT

End: 04 Dec 2022 13:09 GMT

DONGFEN, CHINA - According to the China Manned Space Agency, the Shenzhou-14 crew have completed all the assigned tasks and will return to Earth at the Dongfeng Landing site on December 4.

