ADVISORY - FLASH - 4299-INDONESIA-VOLCANO/UGC

Indonesia's Semeru volcano erupts
Start: 04 Dec 2022 06:24 GMT
End: 04 Dec 2022 06:25 GMT
LUMAJANG, INDONESIA - The Semeru volcano on Java island erupts on Sunday (December 4), Kompas TV reported. Authorities begin evacuating people living near the volcano in East Java province.
