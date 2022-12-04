ADVISORY - FLASH - 4299-INDONESIA-VOLCANO/UGC

Indonesia's Semeru volcano erupts

LUMAJANG, INDONESIA - The Semeru volcano on Java island erupts on Sunday (December 4), Kompas TV reported. Authorities begin evacuating people living near the volcano in East Java province.

