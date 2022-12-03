ADVISORY -- FLASH -- 4179-BRITAIN-ROYALS/USA-EARTHSHOT-SPEECH

Prince William gives speech at Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony
BOSTON, UNITED STATES - Prince William gives a speech at the Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony in Boston. Still photos of the Earthshot prize winners: Mukuru Clean Stoves, Kenya, Kheyti, India, Notpla, United Kingdom, 44.01, Oman, The Indigenous Women of the Great Barrier Reef in Australia.
