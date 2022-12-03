ADVISORY -- FLASH -- 4171-HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CHINA

Long lines at fewer COVID test sites as Beijing eases curbs
Start: 03 Dec 2022 05:41 GMT
End: 03 Dec 2022 05:50 GMT
BEIJING, CHINA - Beijing residents wait in snaking long lines in the cold winter weather to undergo COVID testing due to the closure of many COVID testing booths as measures were eased due to widespread protests
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: None
DIGITAL: None
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: China
Topic: Disasters / Accidents
Audio: NATURAL WITH MANDARIN SPEECH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com