ADVISORY USA-BIDEN/

Viernes 2 de Diciembre de 2022
REUTERS

DEC 02

2 de Diciembre de 2022

Biden participates in an IBEW phone bank

Start: 02 Dec 2022 21:10 GMT

End: 02 Dec 2022 22:10 GMT

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - U.S. President Joe Biden participates in an International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) phone bank.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No use USA. No use New Zealand.

DIGITAL: No use USA. No use New Zealand.

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

