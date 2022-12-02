ADVISORY TAIWAN-BRITAIN/

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 2 de Diciembre de 2022
REUTERS

DEC 02

1 de Diciembre de 2022

Taiwan president meets British lawmakers

Start: 02 Dec 2022 03:01 GMT

End: 02 Dec 2022 03:46 GMT

TAIPEI, TAIWAN: Lawmakers from the British parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee, Alicia Kearns, Liam Byrne, Stewart Malcolm McDonald, Royston Smith, and Neil Coyle meet Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen and then hold a news conference in Taipei.

Reuters

