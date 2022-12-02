COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 2 de Diciembre de 2022
Agencias

ADVISORY SOCCER-WORLDCUP-USA-NED/WATCH PARTY

Por

REUTERS

y

DEC 02

2 de Diciembre de 2022

Soccer fans gather in Washington D.C. to cheer on Team USA

Start: 03 Dec 2022 14:45 GMT

End: 03 Dec 2022 17:15 GMT

WASHINGTON DC - Soccer fans gather in Washington D.C. to cheer on Team USA against the Netherlands.

SCHEDULE:

1500GMT - start of match

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Access all / Music not cleared for use. Please check with the applicable collecting society or relevant rights holders in your territory regarding clearance of any sound recordings

DIGITAL: Access all / Music not cleared for use. Please check with the applicable collecting society or relevant rights holders in your territory regarding clearance of any sound recordings

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Sports

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

Las ocasiones en que la Selección Mexicana se agrandó contra potencias en los mundiales

Timothy Weah: de ser hijo de un ganador del Balón de Oro a convertirse en el rostro del nuevo equipo de EEUU

Entre goles y tiros: la provincia más violenta de Ecuador es la cuna de Enner Valencia

Djokovic venció a Casper Ruud y se quedó con el Masters de tenis: el récord de Federer que igualó y los millones de dólares que embolsó

Partidos Grupo B del Mundial Qatar 2022: Horarios y canales para ver en Perú

Del saco multicolor de Máxima a las zapatillas de Dua Lipa en una alfombra roja: celebrities en un click

K-pop en Argentina: las 10 canciones que dominan en iTunes

Las 10 películas de HBO Max en Argentina para engancharse este día

Ranking Netflix en Argentina: las series favoritas este día

Billie Eilish puso Instagram de cabeza con excéntrica sesión fotográfica

Zanahoria: sus propiedades medicinales más allá de los problemas de la vista

Gracias a los gestos solidarios, el diputado Buryaile consiguió el medicamento para su hijo con parálisis cerebral

Google homenajea a Gerald Jerry Lawson

Para que sirve el ajenjo como planta medicinal y cuáles son sus efectos secundarios

Cuántos pasos por día se deben caminar para estar saludable, según expertos de Harvard

Chile: un hombre que extorsionó a más de 30 mujeres tras robarle fotos íntimas fue condenado a 4 años de prisión domiciliaria

Joe Biden le propuso a Rusia dialogar para terminar con la invasión, pero el Kremlin rechazó las condiciones

Ocho sedes diplomáticas ucranianas en Europa recibieron paquetes ensangrentados con ojos de animales

Patricio Suárez Vértiz y su reacción en redes sociales luego de su aparición en 'Al Fondo Hay Sitio'

Estados Unidos sumó 263 mil puestos de trabajo en noviembre y la tasa de desempleo permanece en 3,7%