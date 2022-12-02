ADVISORY SOCCER-WORLDCUP-ARG-AUS/FANS

Soccer fans in Sydney & Buenos Aires watch Australia v Argentina

Start: 03 Dec 2022 18:55 GMT

End: 03 Dec 2022 21:15 GMT

EDITORS NOTE: THIS IS A MIXED FEED BETWEEN TWO LOCATIONS: SYDNEY AND BUENOS AIRES

==

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA & BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA - Soccer fans gather in Buenos Aires and Socceroo fans gather in the early hours Australian time to watch Australia play Argentina in the World Cup quarter final.

SCHEDULE:

1900GMT Kickoff

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Access all / Music not cleared for use. Please check with the applicable collecting society or relevant rights holders in your territory regarding clearance of any sound recordings

DIGITAL: Access all / Music not cleared for use. Please check with the applicable collecting society or relevant rights holders in your territory regarding clearance of any sound recordings

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Australia

Topic: Sports

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com