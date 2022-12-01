COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Agencias

ADVISORY SPAIN-BLAST/UKRAINE

Por

REUTERS

y

DEC 01

1 de Diciembre de 2022

View of Spanish airbase where suspected explosive device found hidden in mailed parcel

Start: 01 Dec 2022 09:27 GMT

End: 01 Dec 2022 09:50 GMT

TORREJON DE ARDOZ – View of Torrejon de Ardoz military airbase as Spanish security forces found a third suspected explosive device hidden in a mailed parcel to air force.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Spain

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

