ADVISORY SPAIN-BLAST/UKRAINE-NEWS CONFERENCE --TIME APPROX

Spain holds news conference after series of suspected letter bombs

Start: 01 Dec 2022 10:53 GMT

End: 01 Dec 2022 12:00 GMT

MADRID - Spain’s State Security Secretary Rafael Perez holds a news conference at the Interior Ministry on a series of suspected letter bombs targeting the Ukrainian embassy, a military air base and the Defence ministry.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Spain

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com