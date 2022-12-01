COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
ADVISORY SPAIN-BLAST/UKRAINE-NEWS CONFERENCE --TIME APPROX

1 de Diciembre de 2022

Spain holds news conference after series of suspected letter bombs

Start: 01 Dec 2022 10:53 GMT

End: 01 Dec 2022 12:00 GMT

MADRID - Spain’s State Security Secretary Rafael Perez holds a news conference at the Interior Ministry on a series of suspected letter bombs targeting the Ukrainian embassy, a military air base and the Defence ministry.

Las ocasiones en que la Selección Mexicana se agrandó contra potencias en los mundiales

Del look veraniego de Rihanna a la explosión de color de Harry Styles: celebrities en un click

Twitter eliminó su política contra la desinformación sobre el COVID-19

Pinta Miami: la feria de arte latinoamericano se instaló en un sitio histórico

