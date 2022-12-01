COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 1 de Diciembre de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY NOBEL-PRIZE/PEACE

Por

REUTERS

y

DEC 01

1 de Diciembre de 2022

The Nobel Peace Prize ceremony takes place at Oslo City Hall

Start: 10 Dec 2022 12:00 GMT

End: 10 Dec 2022 13:30 GMT

OSLO - The Nobel Peace Prize ceremony takes place at Oslo City Hall. This year's laureates are jailed Belarusian human rights activist Ales Byalyatski, Russian rights group Memorial and Ukraine's Center for Civil Liberties. Byalyatski's wife will receive his award on his behalf.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Restrictions to follow

DIGITAL: Restrictions to follow

Source: NOBEL PRIZE OUTREACH

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Norway

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL/ENGLISH/NORWEGIAN

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Las ocasiones en que la Selección Mexicana se agrandó contra potencias en los mundiales

Las ocasiones en que la Selección Mexicana se agrandó contra potencias en los mundiales

Timothy Weah: de ser hijo de un ganador del Balón de Oro a convertirse en el rostro del nuevo equipo de EEUU

Entre goles y tiros: la provincia más violenta de Ecuador es la cuna de Enner Valencia

Djokovic venció a Casper Ruud y se quedó con el Masters de tenis: el récord de Federer que igualó y los millones de dólares que embolsó

Partidos Grupo B del Mundial Qatar 2022: Horarios y canales para ver en Perú

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Ricky Martin homenajeó a la selección argentina y conmovió al público durante su show: “Consigue con honor la copa del amor”

Ricky Martin homenajeó a la selección argentina y conmovió al público durante su show: “Consigue con honor la copa del amor”

Del look veraniego de Rihanna a la explosión de color de Harry Styles: celebrities en un click

Cantantes, modelos y actores: los famosos que declararon tener VIH

Ysy A revalida el título de jefe del trap argentino: “Cada paso que doy, queda para la historia”

Tenoch Huerta confesó que los juegos sexuales que practica “son deliciosos”

TENDENCIAS

Refuerzos COVID: se quintuplicó la demanda de vacunación en la Ciudad y la Provincia de Buenos Aires

Refuerzos COVID: se quintuplicó la demanda de vacunación en la Ciudad y la Provincia de Buenos Aires

Las propiedades medicinales poco conocidas del tejocote

El Gobierno aseguró que el riesgo del desborde del sistema de salud por el aumento de casos de Covid es “muy lejano”

Taiwán Semiconductor Manufacturing fabricará chips de nueva generación en Estados Unidos a instancias de Apple

Tras la muerte súbita del futbolista Andrés Balanta, cardiólogos explicaron cómo evitar estos hechos

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Por qué razones pudo salir “La Barbie” del registro de prisiones de EEUU

Por qué razones pudo salir “La Barbie” del registro de prisiones de EEUU

Los votos de Perú Libre serán trascendentales para que prospere la tercera moción de vacancia contra Pedro Castillo

Virgilio Acuña será investigado por la fiscalía de Chiclayo por presunta defraudación y estafa

Esta aplicación para enviar mensajes de texto está robando datos y se debe eliminar

Eugenio Derbez y Paquita la del Barrio se unieron para cantarle a la Selección Mexicana: “Dieron pena”