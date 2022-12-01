ADVISORY NOBEL-PRIZE/PEACE

The Nobel Peace Prize ceremony takes place at Oslo City Hall
Start: 10 Dec 2022 12:00 GMT
End: 10 Dec 2022 13:30 GMT
OSLO - The Nobel Peace Prize ceremony takes place at Oslo City Hall. This year's laureates are jailed Belarusian human rights activist Ales Byalyatski, Russian rights group Memorial and Ukraine's Center for Civil Liberties. Byalyatski's wife will receive his award on his behalf.
