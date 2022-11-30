COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 30 de Noviembre de 2022
Agencias

ADVISORY CHRISTMAS-SEASON/WASHINGTONDC-TREE --UPDATED SOURCE/RESTRICTIONS--

Por

REUTERS

y

NOV 30

30 de Noviembre de 2022

Biden makes remarks at National Christmas Tree lighting

Start: 30 Nov 2022 22:39 GMT

End: 30 Nov 2022 23:30 GMT

++EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: DUE TO RESTRICTIONS ON THE PROGRAM WE WILL NOT OFFER THE TREE LIGHTING CEREMONY IN ITS ENTIRETY. WE WILL OFFER PRESIDENT BIDEN'S REMARKS AND THE LIGHTS BEING TURNED ON.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA - U.S. President Joe Biden makes remarks at the 100th U.S. National Christmas Tree lighting ceremony on the National Mall.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Access all. Music not cleared for use. Please check with the applicable collecting society or relevant rights holders in your territory regarding clearance of any sound recordings.

DIGITAL: Access all. Music not cleared for use. Please check with the applicable collecting society or relevant rights holders in your territory regarding clearance of any sound recordings.

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Religion

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

