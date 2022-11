ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/NATO

NATO foreign ministers meet in Bucharest

Start: 29 Nov 2022 11:40 GMT

End: 29 Nov 2022 12:00 GMT

BUCHAREST - NATO foreign ministers meet in Bucharest, with discussions focusing on Russia's war on Ukraine. The meeting will be chaired by NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.

SCHEDULE:

1015GMT Stoltenberg doorstep at start of summit

1030-1155GMT Ministers' arrivals

1130GMT Stoltenberg meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, short remarks (NOT LIVE)

1205GMT Official greeting by Stoltenberg and Romanian Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu

1225GMT Official photo

1230GMT Meeting of the North Atlantic Council in Foreign Ministerssession, with Finland and Sweden - opening remarks by Stoltenberg and Romanian President Klaus Iohannis

