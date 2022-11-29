ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/NATO-NEWS CONFERENCE

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
29 de Noviembre de 2022

NATO Secretary-Gen. Jens Stoltenberg holds a news conference

Start: 30 Nov 2022 10:40 GMT

End: 30 Nov 2022 11:45 GMT

BUCHAREST - NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg holds a news conference after NATO foreign ministers meet in Bucharest, with discussions focusing on Russia's war on Ukraine.

SCHEDULE:

1045GMT approx. - Stoltenberg news conference

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: NATO

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Romania

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: VARIOUS LANGUAGES

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

