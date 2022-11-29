ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/BRITAIN-ZELENSKA

Ukraine's first lady addresses British lawmakers during a visit to parliament.

Start: 29 Nov 2022 15:10 GMT

End: 29 Nov 2022 16:10 GMT

LONDON - Ukraine's first lady Olena Zelenska addresses British lawmakers during a visit to parliament.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Access all, news and current affairs use only, cannot be used for light entertainment or satirical purposes, party political broadcast usage must be cleared with PBU

DIGITAL: Access all, news and current affairs use only, cannot be used for light entertainment or satirical purposes, party political broadcast usage must be cleared with PBU

Source: PARLIAMENT TV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com