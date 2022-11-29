ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CHINA-NEWSER

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Por

REUTERS

29 de Noviembre de 2022

China holds news conference on COVID-19

Start: 29 Nov 2022 06:50 GMT

End: 29 Nov 2022 08:15 GMT

BEIJING, CHINA - China's Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism of the State Council hold a press conference on COVID-19 epidemic prevention and control.

BROADCAST: No use China.

DIGITAL: No use China.

Source: CCTV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: China

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: (CHANNEL 1) MANDARIN SPEECH (CHANNEL 2) ENGLISH TRANSLATION

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

