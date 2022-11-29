ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CHINA-HONG KONG PROTEST

Hong Kong students protest over China COVID curbs
Start: 29 Nov 2022 11:26 GMT
End: 29 Nov 2022 11:36 GMT
HONG KONG, CHINA - Students from Hong Kong's top University, the University of Hong Kong, to hold vigil for the victims of an apartment fire in the far western city of Urumqi as part of Asia-wide protest over China’s restrictive coronavirus curbs.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: Access all
DIGITAL: Access all
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: China
Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com