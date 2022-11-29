COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CHINA-HONG KONG PROTEST

REUTERS

NOV 29

29 de Noviembre de 2022

Hong Kong students protest over China COVID curbs

Start: 29 Nov 2022 11:26 GMT

End: 29 Nov 2022 11:36 GMT

HONG KONG, CHINA - Students from Hong Kong's top University, the University of Hong Kong, to hold vigil for the victims of an apartment fire in the far western city of Urumqi as part of Asia-wide protest over China’s restrictive coronavirus curbs.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Access all

DIGITAL: Access all

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: China

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

