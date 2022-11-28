ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/NATO-STOLTENBERG

Stoltenberg opening speech at the Aspen - GMF Bucharest Forum
Start: 29 Nov 2022 07:55 GMT
End: 29 Nov 2022 08:30 GMT
BUCHAREST - NATO foreign ministers meet in Bucharest, with discussions focusing on Russia's war on Ukraine. The meeting will be chaired by NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.
SCHEDULE:
0800-0830GMT Stoltenberg gives opening speech at the Aspen - GMF Bucharest Forum, followed by Q&A
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: Access all
DIGITAL: Access all
Source: NATO
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Romania
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com