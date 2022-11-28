COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/NATO-STOLTENBERG

REUTERS

NOV 28

28 de Noviembre de 2022

Stoltenberg opening speech at the Aspen - GMF Bucharest Forum

Start: 29 Nov 2022 07:55 GMT

End: 29 Nov 2022 08:30 GMT

BUCHAREST - NATO foreign ministers meet in Bucharest, with discussions focusing on Russia's war on Ukraine. The meeting will be chaired by NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.

0800-0830GMT Stoltenberg gives opening speech at the Aspen - GMF Bucharest Forum, followed by Q&A

