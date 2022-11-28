ADVISORY SPACE-EXPLORATION/MOON

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 28 de Noviembre de 2022
28 de Noviembre de 2022

NASA officials hold an Artemis I mission status briefing

Start: 28 Nov 2022 22:04 GMT

End: 28 Nov 2022 23:00 GMT

VARIOUS – NASA officials hold an Artemis I mission status briefing to discuss Orion’s flight at the mid-point of the mission. Participants expected include: Bill Nelson NASA administrator; Mike Sarafin, Artemis I mission manager; Rick LaBrode, flight director; Howard Hu, Orion Program Manager.

