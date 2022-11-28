COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 28 de Noviembre de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY MARYLAND-PLANE/CRASH

Por

REUTERS

y

NOV 28

28 de Noviembre de 2022

Small plane crash causes mass power outages near Washington

Start: 28 Nov 2022 05:41 GMT

End: 28 Nov 2022 06:09 GMT

GAITHERSBURG, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES - A small plane crashed into high-voltage power lines about 30 miles north of Washington, D.C., on Sunday, causing mass outages, with rescue services working into the night to rescue two people on board the aircraft still entangled in the cables.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No use USA. No use New Zealand. No archive.

DIGITAL: No use USA. No use New Zealand. No archive.

Source: ABC AFFILIATE - WJLA

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Las ocasiones en que la Selección Mexicana se agrandó contra potencias en los mundiales

Las ocasiones en que la Selección Mexicana se agrandó contra potencias en los mundiales

Timothy Weah: de ser hijo de un ganador del Balón de Oro a convertirse en el rostro del nuevo equipo de EEUU

Entre goles y tiros: la provincia más violenta de Ecuador es la cuna de Enner Valencia

Djokovic venció a Casper Ruud y se quedó con el Masters de tenis: el récord de Federer que igualó y los millones de dólares que embolsó

Partidos Grupo B del Mundial Qatar 2022: Horarios y canales para ver en Perú

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Mito o realidad en The Crown: ¿Reino Unido quería que Isabel abdicara y se coronara a Carlos?

Mito o realidad en The Crown: ¿Reino Unido quería que Isabel abdicara y se coronara a Carlos?

En una audición secreta, Aaron Taylor-Johnson se convirtió en el favorito para ser el próximo James Bond

Cómo Mariah Carey recuperó el trono de “La Reina de la Navidad”

Cincuenta sombras de Grey, la película pensada para fogonear fantasías que aburrió a sus protagonistas

Regina Blandón dejó a Guillermo Ochoa por ser “un vividor”

TENDENCIAS

Cómo funciona la extirpación no invasiva de tumores que desarrollaron científicos israelíes

Cómo funciona la extirpación no invasiva de tumores que desarrollaron científicos israelíes

¿Ser infiel puede elevar la autoestima y la satisfacción ante la vida?

Cuáles son las claves para alcanzar el bienestar en el trabajo

Por qué el ayuno intermitente puede aumentar el riesgo de una muerte prematura

El cambio climático podría provocar que las enfermedades neurológicas sean más graves y comunes

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Quién es el argentino detrás uno de los 100 libros del año elegidos por The New York Times

Quién es el argentino detrás uno de los 100 libros del año elegidos por The New York Times

Sylvia Molloy cuenta cómo los animales definieron su identidad en un adelanto exclusivo de su libro póstumo

Consejo de Ministros entiende que se realizó la primera negación de confianza, según actas

Poder Judicial rechazó pedido de Fernando Zavala para ser excluido de investigación en caso Odebrecht

Zelensky denunció que Rusia prepara nuevos bombardeos en territorio ucraniano