ADVISORY MARYLAND-PLANE/CRASH

Small plane crash causes mass power outages near Washington

Start: 28 Nov 2022 05:41 GMT

End: 28 Nov 2022 06:09 GMT

GAITHERSBURG, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES - A small plane crashed into high-voltage power lines about 30 miles north of Washington, D.C., on Sunday, causing mass outages, with rescue services working into the night to rescue two people on board the aircraft still entangled in the cables.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No use USA. No use New Zealand. No archive.

DIGITAL: No use USA. No use New Zealand. No archive.

Source: ABC AFFILIATE - WJLA

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com