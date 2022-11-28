COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 28 de Noviembre de 2022
ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SHANGHAI PROTEST-POSSIBLE ONLY-

REUTERS

NOV 28

28 de Noviembre de 2022

Demonstrators in Shanghai protest over China's COVID restrictions

Start: 28 Nov 2022 12:00 GMT

End: 28 Nov 2022 12:00 GMT

THIS LIVE EVENT HAS BEEN CANCELLED DUE TO LOW TURNOUT OF PROTESTERS. PLEASE MONITOR FOR UPDATES.

SHANGHAI, CHINA - Demonstrators in Shanghai protest over China's stringent COVID restrictions flared for a fourth day and spread to several cities in the wake of a deadly fire in Urumuqi.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Access all

DIGITAL: Access all

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: China

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

