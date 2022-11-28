COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 28 de Noviembre de 2022
Agencias

ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CHINA-HONG KONG PROTEST

Por

REUTERS

y

NOV 28

28 de Noviembre de 2022

Hong Kong residents hold vigil for victims of Urumqi fire

Start: 28 Nov 2022 10:45 GMT

End: 28 Nov 2022 12:00 GMT

HONG KONG, CHINA - Hong Kong residents to hold vigil for the victims of an apartment fire in the far western city of Urumqi as part of Asia-wide protest over China’s restrictive coronavirus curbs.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None.

DIGITAL: None.

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Hong Kong

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

