Lunes 28 de Noviembre de 2022
Agencias

ADVISORY CHINA-DIPLOMACY/

Por

REUTERS

y

NOV 28

28 de Noviembre de 2022

Chinese foreign ministry holds daily news conference

Start: 28 Nov 2022 06:50 GMT

End: 28 Nov 2022 08:00 GMT

BEIJING, CHINA - Chinese foreign ministry holds daily news conference. Monitoring for comments on China Covid related protests over the weekend.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None.

DIGITAL: None.

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: China

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: CHANNEL 1: MANDARIN SPEECH; CHANNEL 2: ENGLISH TRANSLATION

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

