ADVISORY 2561-ITALY-WEATHER/ISCHIA-MORNING

Ischia residents react after landslide

Start: 27 Nov 2022 08:50 GMT

End: 27 Nov 2022 08:52 GMT

ISCHIA, ITALY- A woman was found dead and around 10 people were still missing on the southern Italian holiday island of Ischia after a landslide engulfed buildings during heavy rain on Saturday, a local Italian government official said.

