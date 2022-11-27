COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Domingo 27 de Noviembre de 2022
Agencias

ADVISORY 2561-ITALY-WEATHER/ISCHIA-MORNING

Por

REUTERS

y

NOV 27

27 de Noviembre de 2022

Ischia residents react after landslide

Start: 27 Nov 2022 08:50 GMT

End: 27 Nov 2022 08:52 GMT

ISCHIA, ITALY- A woman was found dead and around 10 people were still missing on the southern Italian holiday island of Ischia after a landslide engulfed buildings during heavy rain on Saturday, a local Italian government official said.

Reuters

