Brazil news conference ahead of Switzerland match

Start: 26 Nov 2022 13:25 GMT

End: 26 Nov 2022 14:25 GMT

DOHA, QATAR - Brazil hold a news conference ahead of their match against Switzerland on November 28th

SCHEDULE:

1330GMT - News conference

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Qatar

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / PORTUGUESE

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com