Agencias

ADVISORY PAKISTAN-POLITICS/KHAN

Por

REUTERS

y

NOV 25

25 de Noviembre de 2022

Former PM Imran Khan rejoins protest march towards Islamabad

Start: 26 Nov 2022 07:00 GMT

End: 26 Nov 2022 12:00 GMT

RAWALPINDI, PAKISTAN - Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan rejoins his party's protest march towards the capital to demand early elections in the country.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Access all

DIGITAL: Access all

Source: PTI

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Pakistan

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

