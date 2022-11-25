COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
ADVISORY CHRISTMAS-SEASON/CUSTODIAN

REUTERS

NOV 25

25 de Noviembre de 2022

Custodian arrives at Jesus' birthplace to launch Christmas season

Start: 26 Nov 2022 09:15 GMT

End: 26 Nov 2022 10:30 GMT

BETHLEHEM, WEST BANK - Custodian of the Holy Land Father Francesco Patton arrives at Jesus' birthplace to ceremonially launch the beginning of the Christmas season.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Palestinian Territories

Topic: Arts / Culture / Entertainment

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

