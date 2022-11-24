ADVISORY -FLASH- 8506-MALAYSIA-ELECTION/ANWAR IBRAHIM-PROFILE

Profile of Anwar Ibrahim, Malaysia's next PM

Start: 24 Nov 2022 06:30 GMT

End: 24 Nov 2022 06:39 GMT

VARIOUS LOCATIONS, MALAYSIA - File footage showing key moments in Malaysian politician Anwar Ibrahim's career, ahead of his appointment as the next prime minister of the Southeast Asian nation.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Part no use Australia / Part no use Malaysia.

DIGITAL: Part no use Australia, .com.au internet sites, any internet site of any Australia-based media organisations or mobile platforms, Australian NVO clients, smh.com.au, news.com.au / Part no use Malaysia.

Source: REUTERS / ABC / SEVEN NETWORK / BERNAMA TV

Aspect Ratio: Mixed

Location: Malaysia

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH ENGLISH SPEECH / PART MUTE

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com