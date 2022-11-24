COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 24 de Noviembre de 2022
Agencias

ADVISORY -FLASH- 1882-SOUTHKOREA-STRIKE/TRUCKERS

Por

REUTERS

y

NOV 24

24 de Noviembre de 2022

South Korea truckers strike again, supply chain at risk

Start: 24 Nov 2022 05:26 GMT

End: 24 Nov 2022 05:30 GMT

VARIOUS LOCATIONS, SOUTH KOREA - Unionised truckers in South Korea kicked off their second major strike in less than six months on Thursday. Transport Minister Won Hee-ryong comments on the strikes threatening to disrupt manufacturing and fuel supplies for industries from autos to petrochemicals in the world's 10th-largest economy.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Part no use South Korea.

DIGITAL: Part no use South Korea.

Source: YONHAPNEWS TELEVISION / E-BRIEFING

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: South Korea

Topic: Business / Economics

Audio: NATURAL WITH KOREAN SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

