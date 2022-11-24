ADVISORY -FLASH- 1882-SOUTHKOREA-STRIKE/TRUCKERS

South Korea truckers strike again, supply chain at risk

Start: 24 Nov 2022 05:26 GMT

End: 24 Nov 2022 05:30 GMT

VARIOUS LOCATIONS, SOUTH KOREA - Unionised truckers in South Korea kicked off their second major strike in less than six months on Thursday. Transport Minister Won Hee-ryong comments on the strikes threatening to disrupt manufacturing and fuel supplies for industries from autos to petrochemicals in the world's 10th-largest economy.

