ADVISORY -FLASH- 1878-AUSTRALIA-MINING/GOVERNMENT-HERITAGE

Australia approves nat'l plan to protect Aboriginal heritage

Start: 24 Nov 2022 03:23 GMT

End: 24 Nov 2022 03:27 GMT

CANBERRA, AUSTRALIA - Australia's Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek says government will set up a national legal framework to strengthen protection for Aboriginal cultural heritage, following a review of mining standards after Rio Tinto's destruction of sacred rock shelters for an iron ore mine.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Part no use Australia / Part access all, provided it is only used for fair and accurate reports, is not used for political party advertising, is not used for commercial sponsorship, advertising or promotion, and is not used for satire or ridicule

DIGITAL: Part no use Australia / .com.au internet sites / any internet site of any Australia based media organisations or mobile platforms / Australia NVO clients / smh.com.au / news.com.au / Part access all, provided it is only used for fair and accurate reports, is not used for political party advertising, is not used for commercial sponsorship, advertising or promotion, and is not used for satire or ridicule

Source: ABC/AUSTRALIAN PARLIAMENT BROADCASTING

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Australia

Topic: Arts / Culture / Entertainment

Audio: NATURAL WITH ENGLISH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com