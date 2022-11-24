COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 24 de Noviembre de 2022
ADVISORY -FLASH- 1878-AUSTRALIA-MINING/GOVERNMENT-HERITAGE

REUTERS

NOV 24

24 de Noviembre de 2022

Australia approves nat'l plan to protect Aboriginal heritage

Start: 24 Nov 2022 03:23 GMT

End: 24 Nov 2022 03:27 GMT

CANBERRA, AUSTRALIA - Australia's Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek says government will set up a national legal framework to strengthen protection for Aboriginal cultural heritage, following a review of mining standards after Rio Tinto's destruction of sacred rock shelters for an iron ore mine.

Reuters

