ADVISORY -FLASH- 1878-AUSTRALIA-MINING/GOVERNMENT-HERITAGE

Australia approves nat'l plan to protect Aboriginal heritage
Start: 24 Nov 2022 03:23 GMT
End: 24 Nov 2022 03:27 GMT
CANBERRA, AUSTRALIA - Australia's Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek says government will set up a national legal framework to strengthen protection for Aboriginal cultural heritage, following a review of mining standards after Rio Tinto's destruction of sacred rock shelters for an iron ore mine.
