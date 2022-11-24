ADVISORY EU-ENERGY/NEWS CONFERENCE

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
News conference after EU energy ministers discuss curb in gas prices

Start: 24 Nov 2022 14:30 GMT

End: 24 Nov 2022 15:45 GMT

BRUSSELS - News conference following meeting of EU energy ministers after discussing measures, including a possible cap to rein in high gas prices.

SCHEDULE:

1445GMT - news conference

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: EUROPEAN UNION

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Belgium

Topic: Business / Economics

Audio: NATURAL/EUROPEAN LANGUAGES

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

