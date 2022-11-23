COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 23 de Noviembre de 2022
Agencias

ADVISORY VIRGINIA-SHOOTING/WALMART

Por

REUTERS

y

NOV 23

23 de Noviembre de 2022

View of Virginia Walmart where multiple people were shot

Start: 23 Nov 2022 16:38 GMT

End: 23 Nov 2022 16:54 GMT

CHESAPEAKE, VIRGINIA - View of Walmart Supercenter on Sam's Circle in Chesapeake, Virginia, where multiple people with fatally shot and others injured early Wednesday morning.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: NATURAL WITH ENGLISH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

