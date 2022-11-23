ADVISORY VIRGINIA-SHOOTING/WALMART

View of Virginia Walmart where multiple people were shot
Start: 23 Nov 2022 16:38 GMT
End: 23 Nov 2022 16:54 GMT
CHESAPEAKE, VIRGINIA - View of Walmart Supercenter on Sam's Circle in Chesapeake, Virginia, where multiple people with fatally shot and others injured early Wednesday morning.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Crime / Law / Justice
Audio: NATURAL WITH ENGLISH SPEECH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com