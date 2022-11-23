COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 23 de Noviembre de 2022
ADVISORY VIRGINIA-SHOOTING/WALMART-POLICE

REUTERS

NOV 23

23 de Noviembre de 2022

Virginia police newser after seven killed in Walmart shooting

Start: 23 Nov 2022 12:59 GMT

End: 23 Nov 2022 13:59 GMT

CHESAPEAKE - Virginia police hold newser after seven killed, several wounded in Virginia Walmart shooting

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No Use USA. No use New Zealand. No Archive.

DIGITAL: No Use USA. No use New Zealand No Archive.

Source: ABC affiliate WVEC

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: NATURAL WITH ENGLISH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

