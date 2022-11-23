ADVISORY ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS-JERUSALEM_BLAST

Explosion near bus stop injures several in Jerusalem
JERUSALEM - Emergency vehicles attend the scene after an explosion near a bus stop at the entrance to Jerusalem injured at least seven people on Wednesday, Israel's ambulance service said.
SPEAKERS:
0710GMT - Itamar Ben Gvir, Jewish Power party speaks to the press
0734GMT - Isaac Wasserlauf, a new lawmaker from Jewish Power party
