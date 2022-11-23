COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 23 de Noviembre de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS-JERUSALEM_BLAST

Por

REUTERS

y

NOV 23

23 de Noviembre de 2022

Explosion near bus stop injures several in Jerusalem

Start: 23 Nov 2022 06:06 GMT

End: 23 Nov 2022 08:06 GMT

JERUSALEM - Emergency vehicles attend the scene after an explosion near a bus stop at the entrance to Jerusalem injured at least seven people on Wednesday, Israel's ambulance service said.

SPEAKERS:

0710GMT - Itamar Ben Gvir, Jewish Power party speaks to the press

0734GMT - Isaac Wasserlauf, a new lawmaker from Jewish Power party

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None.

DIGITAL: None.

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Israel

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Timothy Weah: de ser hijo de un ganador del Balón de Oro a convertirse en el rostro del nuevo equipo de EEUU

Timothy Weah: de ser hijo de un ganador del Balón de Oro a convertirse en el rostro del nuevo equipo de EEUU

Entre goles y tiros: la provincia más violenta de Ecuador es la cuna de Enner Valencia

Djokovic venció a Casper Ruud y se quedó con el Masters de tenis: el récord de Federer que igualó y los millones de dólares que embolsó

Partidos Grupo B del Mundial Qatar 2022: Horarios y canales para ver en Perú

Checo Pérez perdió el Subcampeonato de Pilotos pero cerró la temporada con su mejor resultado en la F1

ENTRETENIMIENTO

La furia por problemas con las entradas al concierto de Taylor Swift alienta la movilización de sus seguidores

La furia por problemas con las entradas al concierto de Taylor Swift alienta la movilización de sus seguidores

Quentin Tarantino también criticó las películas de superhéroes: “Los actores de Marvel no son estrellas de cine”

Desde el grito de Moooonday Night Football, hasta el abucheo de grupo Firme, los mejores momentos de la NFL en México

Revelaron detalles de las horas previas a la muerte de Jason David Frank: peleas y habitaciones separadas con su esposa

Murió Mickey Kuhn, el último actor sobreviviente de “Lo que el viento se llevó”

TENDENCIAS

Los cinco principios para tomar buenas decisiones

Los cinco principios para tomar buenas decisiones

Cuáles son los siete hábitos que impulsan el envejecimiento

Apnea del sueño: cuáles son las causas, los síntomas y cómo es el tratamiento

Identificaron cuáles son las bacterias que provocan la muerte de casi 8 millones de personas al año

En qué consiste el “truco de la conexión”, el secreto de las parejas exitosas

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Dos activistas climáticos que atacaron un cuadro de Van Gogh fueron declarados culpables de daños criminales

Dos activistas climáticos que atacaron un cuadro de Van Gogh fueron declarados culpables de daños criminales

Oportunidad laboral: Midis ofrece empleos con sueldos de hasta 4 mil soles

Presidente Petro se refirió a la masacre que dejó 18 muertos en Putumayo: “Se matan entre sí como si fueran desechables”

Video: Yanfry, el niño que camina como hombre, fue al Congreso a pedir regalos para sus amiguitos en el Pacífico

A Ricardo Mejía Berdeja le llovieron críticas por bailar ‘Gatita’ de Bellakath en TikTok